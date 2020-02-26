|
Martin Lewis Shapiro, 95, of Ashland, formerly of Needham, Reading, and N.Falmouth passed away Mon Feb. 24, 2020 after a period of declining health. Son of the late Harry and Annie (Stone) Shapiro. Husband of the late Judith (Dunn) Shapiro. Martin worked as an electronic engineer at Hanscom Air Force Base for many years. He served his country honorably in the European Theatre during WWII. Survived by four children; Dawn Ringel and her husband Maurice of Needham; Ron Escobar Shapiro and his husband German Alexi Escobar of Medford; Laurie Shapiro of Jamaica Plain; and Evan Shapiro of Ashland, granddaughter, Emily Ringel, and sisters in law, Sandra Porr and Myra Dunn. He was predeceased by his infant son, Shalom Shapiro and sister, Marilyn Fox. Service to be held Wed. Feb. 26th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, 40 Dedham St, Sharon, MA. Shiva arrangements will be announced at a later date. Donations in Martins name may be made to Congregation BNai Shalom, PO Box 1019, Westborough, MA 01581. mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020