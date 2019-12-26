|
Marvin Lewis Snyder of Framingham, MA. Entered into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Boston, MA, the dear son of the late Henry and Rose (Kramer) Snyder. He was predeceased by his sister, the late Elaine Richman. Beloved husband to Arlene Barbara (Lezberg) Snyder to whom he was married to for 64 years. Proud father of Karen Snyder, and Joanne Bragg and her husband Christopher. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Bragg and Sarah Bragg. Graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Friday, December 27th at 11:45am. Memorial observance will immediately follow at the Shillman House, 49 Edmands Road, Framingham until 4pm, and on Saturday from 6:30-8:30pm, and Sunday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Marvin may be donated to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or online at . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019