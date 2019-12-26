Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Shillman House
49 Edmands Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Shillman House
49 Edmands Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shillman House
49 Edmands Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shillman House
49 Edmands Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin L. Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin L. Snyder Obituary
Marvin Lewis Snyder of Framingham, MA. Entered into rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Boston, MA, the dear son of the late Henry and Rose (Kramer) Snyder. He was predeceased by his sister, the late Elaine Richman. Beloved husband to Arlene Barbara (Lezberg) Snyder to whom he was married to for 64 years. Proud father of Karen Snyder, and Joanne Bragg and her husband Christopher. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Bragg and Sarah Bragg. Graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Friday, December 27th at 11:45am. Memorial observance will immediately follow at the Shillman House, 49 Edmands Road, Framingham until 4pm, and on Saturday from 6:30-8:30pm, and Sunday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Marvin may be donated to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or online at . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -