Marvin R. Bernstein, of Framingham, MA, passed away on, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Lee (Hatch) Bernstein. Devoted father of Deena Aborjaily and her husband Eric, Mitchel Bernstein and his wife Stacy. Dear grandfather of Simon, Spencer and Justin Bernstein, Amira and Brandon Aborjaily. Dear brother of Helen Weiner. Services at Temple Shalom,175 Temple St., West Newton, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Following interment at Beit Olam Cemetery, 60 Old Sudbury Rd., Wayland memorial observance will be held at the residence of Mitchel and Stacy Bernstein until 8:00pm Sunday and will continue at the residence of Deena and Eric Aborjaily Monday 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers remembrances to , Grand Central Station, PO box 4777,New York, NY 10163-4777. www.michaelj.fox.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019