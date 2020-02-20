|
Mary Anne (Hogan) Tebaldi, 77, of Hudson passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was the beloved wife of Gino L. Tebaldi of Hudson and formerly of Southborough for nearly 49 years. She was a 1960 graduate of the Academy of the Holy Names High School in Albany and attended Russell Sage College in Troy, NY. She started her career at New York Telephone as an assistant engineer transferring to New England Telephone after her marriage. Mary was very devoted to her family and her top priority was loving and caring for them. She was an avid sports fan and loved to travel, especially to the ocean. She was known for her quick wit and sense of humor, her endearing smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Christine Tebaldi Elden and her husband, Robert of Southborough; a brother, Alan D. Hogan and his wife, Catherine of CT; her sisters in laws, Rena Blais of Hudson and Wilma Saunders of Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son, Anthony Michael Tebaldi and sister in law, Lidia Kiley. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 21, from 4 to 7 pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. A Mass of resurrection will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 10:30 am at St. Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent in Marys memory to toward patient care efforts at the Heart and Vascular Center at UMass Memorial Medical Center https://www.umassmemorialhealthcare.org/ umass-memorial-medical- center/giving. Select other and enter: Heart and Vascular Center. In comments, please add IMO Mary Tebaldi for Heart and Vascular Center/Dr. Theo Meyer/Maggie Cabral, NP or be mailed to: Office of Philanthropy, One Biotech, 365 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605 . Please include comment noted above on check memo or cover note. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthborough funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020