Mary Abajian of Framingham and formerly Hopkinton, passed away peacefully after a short battle with Covid-19 on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She would have turned 102 on May 28th. She was the wife of the late Paul Abajian...when you saw one, you saw both. Mary is survived by her son, Paul Abajian of Vermont and her daughter, Dorothy Chapelle and her husband, Paul of Hopkinton. She also leaves many grandchildren and also great-grandchildren around the country. Mary loved being part of the Framingham community during her and Pauls adult lives. A very sincere thank you to the caring staff at Oak Knoll Healthcare Facility in Framingham. Mary was laid to rest with her parents and husband in Hopkinton. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020