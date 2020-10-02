On Friday, September 25, 2020, Mary-Ann Adams, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at age 77. Born August 26, 1943 in Marlborough, MA to the late Barbara and Hector Duplessis, she was the eldest, and only daughter, of six children. She attended Catholic schools throughout her entire education, graduating from Worcesters St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in 1966 where she first began working as a nurse. Her career spanned nearly four decades, including work at Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, MA; and McLean Hospital in Belmont, MA (where she retired in 2003 after 25 years of service). She married Donald Adams Jr. on October 29, 1966 at St. Mary's Church in Marlborough MA. Mary-Ann had a zest for life and had a fondness for the Newburyport MA area, moving there with Don in 1992. She enjoyed the beach and vacations on Plum Island with her family. Pleasant pastimes included watching her grandchildrens activities like karate events and dance recitals (where she was known to try a few dance steps herself!). She leaves behind many good memories and is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, her son and daughter-in-law Donald and Maria Adams, three grandchildren, Daniel and Nicolette Adams, and Leif Hollis, and her loving brothers, Robert, Stephen, and James Duplessis. Sadly, she was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Adams, his wife Julie (Hollis), and brothers Richard and Gerald Duplessis. May God rest their souls and they find peace. A private memorial service for family will be scheduled in the coming days, details are tentative due to the current COVID pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Nurses foundation at www.nursingworld.org/
