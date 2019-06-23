Mary-Ann Martin, died peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Bethany Healthcare Center where she comfortably resided and was lovingly cared for the past 5 years. She was 89. A resident of Framingham, MA. for many years, later moving to her home in Hull enjoying the ocean and a magnificent view of the Boston Lighthouse. She was a licensed psychologist, always helping those in need anyway she could. She dabbled in astrology, palm, and card reading and was quite good at it. Mary-Ann believed that we are all spiritual beings striving to live our human lives. Born in Waltham. She was predeceased by her son, Douglas W. Martin, parents Angelo and Ortenzia (Nina Stucchi) Vitti, bothers Gerard and Anthony, and sister Teresa Malone. She leaves her sister, Sylvana Fisher, of Holliston. Loving mother of Daniel A. Wagner (Michelle) Randolph, NY. Valeri-Ann (Wayne) Bolduc of Holliston, April-Ann (John) Ring of Hull, and William D. Martin (Carol) Bellingham. She endearingly referred to her children as her "five pearls from the sea" She will forever be in the hearts of her grandchildren: Bridgett Sciortino (Gino), Philip Wagner, Autumn-Ann Perreault, Lea-Amber Bolduc and Harmony-Ann Smith. Six great-grandchildren: Tyler and Nicholas, Alicia, Avery and Anthony, Xavier. Her children want to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bethany Health Care Center for the wonderful, compassionate, respectful care she received. At Mary-Anns request, her funeral services will be private and held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Mary-Ann's memory may be made to Bethany Health Care Center, c/o Sister Jacquelyn McCarthy, CSJ, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary