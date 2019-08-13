Home

Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-2000
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Anne Convent
720 Boston Post Road East
Marlborough, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne Convent
720 Boston Post Road East
Marlborough, MA
Mary Ann Quinn


1932 - 2019
Mary Ann Quinn Obituary
Sr. Mary Ann Quinn (87) (Sr. M. Jacques du Sacr Coeur), a Sister of St. Anne, died August 10, 2019 in Alliance Health at Marie Esther Center in this city. Born in Newton, MA, she was the first of twelve children born to Timothy James Quinn and Catherine (Doucette) Quinn. She attended elementary school at St. John Evangelist in Newton and graduated from Our Lady Help of Christians High School. After graduation, she joined the Sisters of St. Anne in Lachine, Quebec, Canada, and pronounced vows. During her years as an educator, Sr. Mary Ann earned a BA degree in Education from Anna Maria College (Paxton, MA), a MA degree in Latin from Boston College, a MA degree in French from Assumption College (Worcester, MA) and a MA degree in Pastoral and Education Ministry from Emmanuel College (Boston MA). A well - remembered educator and administrator, Sr. Mary Ann taught at the elementary, secondary and college levels. She was a Principal at both the elementary and high school levels and was a lecturer and Associate Professor of French at Anna Maria College where she chaired Anna Maria Colleges Modern Languages Department. She taught at other schools staffed by the Sisters of St. Anne. These were in Holyoke, Worcester, and Marlboro in Massachusetts and in Central Falls, RI. Sr. Mary Ann served as Principal at the former St. Jean the Baptiste High School in Lynn, MA, at Immaculate Conception School in Cambridge, MA and at St. Jerome School in Weymouth, MA. She was the Director of Religious Education at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Woburn, MA. Before returning to Marlboro, Sr. Mary Ann was the Director of Centro Marie Esther, a retreat house sponsored by the Sisters of St. Anne in Santiago, Chile. In addition to her religious family of the Sisters of St. Anne, Sr. Mary Ann leaves to grieve siblings: Norma Mackay (Billerica, MA), Janet Shanshiry (Newton, MA) Laurence (Janis) Quinn (Auburndale, MA), Stephen (Lorraine) Quinn (Berlin, MA), Robert (Brenda) Quinn (Clinton, MA), John Quinn, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Timothy, Bevan, Edward, Richard and Joseph Quinn. The viewing will be Wednesday, August 14 from 9:00 to 10:15 am, at St. Anne Convent, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the convent Chapel, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Sisters of St. Anne Retirement Fund, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA 01752, or to a .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
