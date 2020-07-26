1/
Mary B. Courtney
Mary B. (Zmorzynski) Courtney, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died on Monday July 20, 2020 following a brief illness. Born on St. Patricks Day in Brooklyn, NY the youngest of 7 children, Mary was raised and educated in New York where she worked in a dental office. Eventually she and her husband Edward settled in Framingham where she held various positions at both Shawmut and the Framingham Co-Operative Banks. Happiness came in the form of knitting, reading a good book, and traveling with her husband Edward. Mary is survived by her son Dennis & his wife Linda of League City, TX, whom she moved out to live with after the passing of her husband, her sister, Lucy Yuschak of Shelton, CT, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her beloved husband Edward, she was predeceased by her parents, and siblings. Family and friends will honor and remember Marys life by celebrating her Funeral Mass in St. Bridgets Church, 830 Worcester St. (Rt.9 E) on Wednesday morning July 29th at 10 oclock. Interment will follow at MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Mary's name to: The Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Arrangements by the Mccarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with Marys family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
