Mary (Piso) Bianchino, age 96 passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. She was born and raised in Framingham. She graduated from Framingham High School and worked at Tele-Com and Dennisons in Framingham. She and her late husband Silvio Bianchino who was retired as Captain of the Framingham Police Department loved to go camping in Maine on weekends. She is survived by her brother Anthony Piso and wife Barbara (DiPietro) Piso of Stow and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Florence Stefanni, Ann Corbett, Rockina Piso and her brothers Frank Piso, Samuel Piso, Louis Piso, Charles Piso and John Piso. Due to current restrictions service and burial will be private Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard.



