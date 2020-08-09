Mary Catherine (Doyle) Healy, age 82, of Framingham passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She grew up in Cambridge MA. daughter of Thomas and Christine (Cronnelly) Doyle who both emigrated from Ireland. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She married Donald Healy on June 14th, Flag Day,1958 and started a family in Cambridge. They moved to Framingham in 1966 where they raised six children. Mary loved her job at the Framingham Heart Study where she worked for many years. She was a former Town Meeting Member in Framingham and loved spending time in the summer with family on Cape Cod, visiting Fort Myers, FL in the winter, and watching the Red Sox and Bruins. Family was everything to Mary and she enjoyed trips on Sundays to Highland Ave. in Cambridge for family gatherings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, great grandmother and aunt. Sister to Thomas Doyle & wife Mary and Peter Doyle & wife Jean, she is also survived by her husband of 62 years: Donald Healy, and their children: Kevin Healy and wife Sarah-Ann Lynch-Healy, Thomas Healy & wife Maureen, Eileen Boches and husband Brian, Paul Healy and wife Sade, Brian Healy and wife Karen, along with the late Donald Healy who passed away in 2019 and his wife Randi Healy. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday Aug. 12th at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham. Due to current health restrictions, a funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct memorial donations to: The Framingham Heart Study, c/o Maureen Valentino, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Suite 2, Framingham, MA. 01702. Visit www.BoyleBrothers.com
for further information and to offer condolences. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham entrusted with arrangements.