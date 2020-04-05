MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Mary C. Hill, 85, of Ashland, passed away April 3rd, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late William and Christine (McDermott) Hill. Mary obtained her master's degree from Cambridge College and worked in technical support for Raytheon for many years. She was proudly sober for 39 years and four months. Mary is survived by her daughter, Sharon Macomber of Ashland and her three grandsons, Devin Macomber of Allston and Justin and Connor Macomber of Ashland. She was the mother of the late Stanley Macomber III who died in 2017. She was a devoted grandmother who played an active role in raising her three wonderful grandsons. Services are private. Donations in her name may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606 www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
