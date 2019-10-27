MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Mary Delima Broderick, 75 of Southborough, MA passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Waltham, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Florence (Coutu) Blongastainer, and the sister of the late Austin Blongastainer Jr. Mary was raised in Waltham and resided in Natick, MA for 30 years before moving to Southborough. She was an active member of St. Matthews Church in Southborough. She is survived by three children - Shawn Broderick of Newton; Julie Johnson and her husband Robert of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; and Samantha Lynch and her husband Michael of Melrose; by seven grandchildren - Stephen, Alexis, Dylan, Carson, Cormac, Shane, and Marisombra; and by four grand-dogs - Sabo, Sherman, Poe, and Francisco. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's Parish, 26 Highland Street, Southborough, MA. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the , 209 West Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
