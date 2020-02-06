|
Mary E. (Rego) Benson, 91, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center with loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 63 years of the late Richard A. Benson, Sr. Born in Little Compton, RI on February 13, 1928, the daughter of the late Joseph and Georgiana (Elshant) Rego. She is the loving mother of Robert A. Benson and his late wife Michele of Wareham, MA, Susan A. McCarter of Saco, ME, Richard A. Benson, Jr. and his wife, Sharon of Millis, MA and Brian J. Benson and his wife, Jean of Uxbridge, MA. She leaves her many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was the sister of Robert Rego of Westport, MA, Joseph Rego of Little Compton, RI, Natalie Darling of Little Compton, RI, Georgiana Souza of Florida, and the late Ronald Rego, Franklin Rego, Agnes Braz, Lydia Rego and Louise Almeida. Mrs. Benson was a resident of Bellingham formerly of Millis, MA. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Visiting hours will be on Friday, February 7th from 5PM to 7PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Prayer Service at 7PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020