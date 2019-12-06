Home

Mary E. Brown

Mary E. Brown Obituary
Mary Ellen (Dunn) Brown, 69, of Natick passed away peacefully in hospice after a long illness on Wednesday, November 06, 2019. Mary Ellen was predeceased by her parents: Fredrick J. Dunn and Pricilla R. (Donoghue) Dunn and her brother Fredrick C. Dunn all of Framingham. She is survived by her daughter Lisa J. (Brown) Paglia and her husband Christopher J. Paglia Sr. of Marlborough. Siblings; Dennis F. Dunn of Marlborough, Dorothy (Dunn) OBrien of Carrollton, GA, Priscilla I. (Dunn) Hanna, John E. Dunn and Richard A. Dunn, all of Framingham; and most of all, her beloved grandchildren: David R. Kelley of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Kevin F. Kelley of Jacksonville, FL and Kacey J. Kelley of Manhattan, NY. Mary Ellen worked for many years as a personal care assistant for the elderly and disabled. She enjoyed music, photography, reading and spending time with friends and family. Donations in Marys remembrance may be made to: Embrace a Family c/o The Rotary Club of Natick P.O. Box 16, Natick, MA 01760
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
