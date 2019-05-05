|
|
Mary Ellen (Mulkern) Donovan, 86, of Marlboro, formerly of North Reading and South Boston, born December 19, 1932, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Mary is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Walter Donovan; her children and their families | Maura Donovan of Framingham, MA and her daughter Bridget; Michael Donovan and his wife Mary-Beth, of Westborough, MA and their children Colin, Declan and Quinn; Deidre Romeo of Seattle, WA and her children Danielle and Brittany and her husband Mike Duffy; and Kerry Donovan Cruz and her husband Raul, of Marlboro. Mary also leaves her brother Joseph Mulkern and his wife Helen; her sister-in-law Eleanor Donovan; numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents Michael and Delia (Grealish) Mulkern, her brother James and brother-in-law Peter. Mary was raised in South Boston and was proud of her Irish heritage. She was active in her community and church and was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Her friendly smile and laughter will forever be remembered by her family and friends. Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Wednesday, May 8th at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, May 9th at St. Bernadettes Parish, 266 Main Street, Northborough. For Marys complete life story and to leave a condolence, please visit her Book of Memories at www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2019