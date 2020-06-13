Mary E. Ford
Mary E. (Smith) Ford, 70, passed away June 5, 2020 at UMASS University Hospital in Worcester after 15 days in ICU following a lengthy illness. No CoVid. Mary Fords burial will be Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Hopedale Village Cemetery Mendon St. in Hopedale at 11am graveside. A Book of Memories with a more complete obituary or to leave a special message for Marys family is available online at: www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
