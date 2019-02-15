Home

Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
508-435-3951
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodville Rod and Gun Club
Mary E. Hayward, 76, of Hopkinton, passed away February 13, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband David, Mary is survived by her mother M. Elizabeth Palmer of Milford, sisters Georgia Ladeau of Cape Cod, Linda Thomas of Maine and Claudia (Bruce) Garner of Maine, children Karen (Bruce) Lawrence of Minnesota , Kim (Bob) Hill of Uxbridge, David of Indiana and Joe (Gretchen) of Hopkinton, 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren . She will also be terribly missed by extended family members and innumerable friends. Marys life was well served beginning with a career as an LPN and then taking care of everyone around her. The folks who benefited from Marys Mission on 37 Cedar will long remember her fierce advocacy, generosity, kindness, and listening spirit. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 16, 2019 from 2 | 6 pm at the Woodville Rod and Gun Club. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019
