Mary Elizabeth Betty (LeBlanc) Hoban, 100, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at The Reservoir Center in Marlborough. Betty was born in Petit-De-Grat NS Canada on November 19, 1919, the daughter of Simon and Marie (Bois) LeBlanc. She was the widower of Frederick J. Hoban who died in 1972. Betty was also predeceased by her 8 brothers and 2 sisters. She retired from Raytheon Co. after 40 years. Even though Aunt Betty had no children of her own there are over 3 generations of nieces and nephews, over 50 in all, plus extended families she took under her wing and loved and nurtured. She was very active with the family, getting together as often as she could. She enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage and going to shows with friends in her retirement home. She will always be remembered for her musical talents like playing the piano/organ and the harmonica. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA. A Visitation hour will be held from 1-2 p.m. Following cremation, burial will be on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. in the Central Cemetery,24 West St., Millbury, MA. For more information and to view an on line memorial, please visit www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020