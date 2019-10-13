MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Mary Lewis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Bridget’s Church
Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Lewis


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Lewis Obituary
Mary E. Lewis, passed away on October 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John J. Lewis. Mary is survived by her two sons John Lewis and Mark Lewis, five daughters: Beth Mulligan (John), Pamela Handman (Arthur), Barbara Kellett, Paula Trabucco (Marc), Eileen Marcus (Eric) and eleven grandchildren. Mary was born in Boston, MA to Michael and Anna Farrell on August 6, 1924. A longtime resident of Framingham, MA, she was very active in community affairs and a parishioner at St. Bridget's Church for sixty years. A valued employee of the former Data General Corp of Westboro MA, Mary served as administrative assistant to three consecutive vice presidents until her retirement. Mary's life will be celebrated with a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Bridget's Church, Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA at 9 a.m. October 15, 2019 followed by interment at Edgell Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are by Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham MA. To sign the online guest book, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now