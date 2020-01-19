|
|
Mary Elizabeth Stilwell (Costanza), age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in King Ferry, N.Y. She was born on August 10, 1927, raised in Framingham, MA, and a long-time resident of Ashland, MA where she raised her family. Mary was predeceased by her husband Victor A. Stilwell, who she loved and took care of through his long illness; her parents George and Rose Constanza; and seven siblings Sally, Lena, Rose, Jenny, George, John, Carol. She leaves her sons, David and his wife Elizabeth of King Ferry, NY, and Victor of North Eastham and daughter in-law Mary; six grandchildren Kaitlin and husband Larry Tobias, Brian and wife Leigh Kalbacker, Kasey Hale and husband Jeff, Taylor and fiance Matt O'Brien, Kurt and wife Nicole, Victoria and boyfriend Anders Carlson; one great-granddaughter, Tashi Tobias; and one sister Frances Saviano. At her request, there will be no calling hours: just a private family burial. Instead, the family requests those who were touched by her life to practice random acts of kindness in her honor. All are invited to join family to share memories of her at 2:00pm Tuesday afternoon, January 21st, at TJ Spirits, Route 135, Ashland, MA 01721. Full notice at www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020