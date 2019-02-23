Mary E. (Cintolo) Ventola, age 94, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died peacefully, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Carlyle House in Framingham. Mary was born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Vitaliano and Litizia (Ventola) Cintolo. She was beloved wife of Alfred Ventola for 61 years. Mary graduated from St. Stephen School and Framingham South High School. She worked at Cintolos Market in Framingham for over 40 years since the age of nine with her brothers and at Bradlees Department Store for 25 years. Besides her husband Alfred, she is survived by her sister- in-law Mary Cintolo of Framingham and several wonderful nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frank, Mike, Patrick, Rev. Anthony and Louis Cintolo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11AM at St. Stephen's Church, 251 Concord Street (Rt. 126), Framingham. Visiting hours will be 2-4PM on Sunday at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham. To sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary