Mary Elizabeth Knight, age 87, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, June 5, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the loving daughter of William L. and Eva Marie (Arnold) Knight. She was one of 7 siblings who enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. Mary was a member of St. Stephen Parish in Framingham and a member of the Framingham Artists Guild. Mary will be forever missed by her sister, Kathleen Knight Fallon of Melbourne, FL as well as several in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children and cousins. Mary was the sister of the late, William L. Knight, Jr., Evelyn Laraway, Margaret Sheahan, Regina Barker, Irene Sheahan, and Adele Wilson. A private burial will take place in the family lot at St. John Cemetery, Hopkinton. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Marys memory may be made to Framingham Artists Guild, P.O. Box 2669, Framingham, MA 01703. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.



