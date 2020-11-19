Mary F. Burke McCloskey, November 10, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Mary was a strong and well-respected member of many wonderful communities. Mary was born Watertown, NY, March 6, 1932. She was the daughter of Philip J. Burke and Mary Bishop Burke. She was a loving wife and mother of 6 children. Mary graduated from Watertown High School in 1949. She received her Bachelor and Master degree of Arts from the University of New York at Albany. She then taught Regents English in North Syracuse High School prior to marrying her high school sweetheart, Jim in Watertown NY in 1956 Most recently Mary and Jim lived in New Bern, NC where they were very active. Mary was a member of the Historical Society and the Friends of Tyron Palace. To stay active, she enjoyed sailing with the Fairfield Harbor Yacht Club, the U.S. Power Squadron. She was a member of the Ladies Golf Association, Fairfield Garden Club and the Fairfield Harbor Chorus. She was also a member and Eucharistic Minister of St. Paul Catholic Church. Prior to moving to New Bern NC, Mary and Jim lived in Sudbury, MA where Mary worked as a Broker at NB Taylor as well as Coldwell Banker. A history buff she loved being a member of the Wayside Inn Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), She was also a Eucharistic Minister to the sick with Our Lady of Fatima. During the summers months Mary and Jim enjoyed living in Westfield, NY. This is where many friends and family lived and returned to visit. They enjoyed sailing their boat on Lake Erie. Also attended arts and culture at Chautauqua Institution. She was also a member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Domenic Roman Catholic Church. She was also Parish council president. She is predeceased by her husband James W. McCloskey. She is survived by their six children - Mary Pat Cottrell (John) of Skaneateles, NY, Anne Baird (Eugene) of Bentonville, AR, Susan McCloskey of Pasadena, CA, Lisa McCloskey of New Port Richie, FL, Daphne McManus (Jamie) of Weston, MA and James P. McCloskey (Roxy) of Kennett Square, PA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three nephews and a niece. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Philip Burke and sister Patricia Burke. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021 in Westfield, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Patterson Library, St. Domenic Roman Catholic Church both of Westfield, NY.



