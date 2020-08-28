Mary J. (Juzaszek) Midura, 91, a longtime resident of Framingham died at her home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Chicopee the daughter of the late Severyn & Mary (Kuk) Juzaszek, she was the beloved wife of the late Ernest A. Midura for 62 years. Mary graduated from Chicopee High School and shortly afterwards went to work for the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company. She met her future husband after he returned home from World War II at Mountain Park Ballroom in Holyoke. He noticed her gold shoes and their love for dancing and each other never waivered. They moved to Framingham where she spent the last 64 years. Proud of her Polish heritage, she carried on Polish traditions to the next generations. Mary was a past President of the Framingham Garden Club, former member of the St. Bridget Church Guild, worked at Big Brother Big Sister, and worked part time at the Framingham State College Book Store. She was an accomplished cook who shared her special recipes with her loved ones and continued to enjoy cooking throughout her life. Mary was also an avid reader, and enjoyed many international and domestic travels into her 90s. The definition of a beloved Matriarch, Mary is survived by her children, David B. Midura & his wife Rose of San Diego, CA, Christine M. Ward & her husband Joseph of Boston, Diane B. White & her husband David of Westborough, and Donna M. Spector & her husband Steven of Hopkinton, her 10 grandchildren, Amanda Farren, Justin and Andrew Ward, Kristin Robinson, Matthew Midura, Jillian Lowbridge, Nicole Kelly, Robert Boucini, Olivia and Michael Spector, her 17 great grandchildren, Leo, William, Owen, and John Ward, Miles Farren, Clara, Patrick, and Benjamin Robinson, Tierney, Kayla, and John Midura, John, Benjamin, and Penelope Kelly, and Katarina Boucini. Family and friends will honor and remember Marys life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Sunday, August 30th from 2-4 P.M. Due to the continued health restrictions, visitors are asked to wear a mask, observe social distancing requirements, and not linger in the funeral home. Marys Funeral Mass and interment will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Marys name to: The American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Marys family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
.