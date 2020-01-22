|
Mary J. Miley, 64, of Holliston, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Margaret (Cahill) Miley of Holliston and the late Daniel Miley. Mary was a graduate of Marion High School, then received her bachelor's degree at Framingham State College and her masters degree at Anna Maria College. She had a long career as an insurance claims representative, most recently with Liberty Mutual, and throughout her career was honored with many accolades. Outside of work, she enjoyed a wide range of interests and supported many volunteer causes, including her active engagement with the Junior League of Boston and their Garden Club, and her membership in the Junior Leagues Chowder Society. She thoroughly enjoyed managing the History Book Club at Holliston Public Library and improving her knitting skills through her knitting circle. Mary loved to travel, and had visited many countries including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Russia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, and Israel, and was still planning a trip to Morocco. Mary was passionate about helping people with special needs in the community, and had spent many years devoted to her sister Jeanne and Jeannes friends in their spiritual group hosted by St. Marys Church. Besides her mother, Mary is survived by three siblings, Jeanne Miley of Holliston, Stephanie Miley of Alexandria, VA, and her husband, Kurt Beurmann (currently assigned to the United States Embassy in Kazakhstan), and Robert Miley and his wife, Kelly, of Avon, CT. She was also the beloved aunt to three nephews, John Jack Miley, Colin Miley, and Connor Beurmann, who were the lucky recipients of Marys love, patience, and many knitting projects. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 25th at 9:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church, 708 Washington St., Holliston. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael Carter Lisnow Respite Center 112 Main St, Hopkinton, MA 01748.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020