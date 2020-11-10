Mary J. Paruti (Pollard), age 94, of East Falmouth, MA, and formerly of Lowell, MA, and East Bridgewater, MA, peacefully passed away on November 5, 2020 in her apartment at Heritage at Falmouth after a year of declining health due to cancer. Mary was born on August 25, 1926 in Lowell, MA. She grew up in poor but loving circumstances in the Irish section of Lowell known as 'The Acre'. Mary was very proud of her Irish heritage. Mary graduated from St. Patrick's School in Lowell after which she worked as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone. During WWII, she served her country by working the switchboard at Cushing Military Hospital in Framingham; she was on duty for long hours during the war but worked around the clock during the days surrounding VE Day which were happy days for her and this country. Mary met the love of her life, Attorney Joseph C. Paruti, also of Lowell, on a blind date; they married on September 11, 1948. They enjoyed 66+ years of marriage until Joe's death in 2015. From Lowell and Chelmsford, Mary and Joe moved to East Bridgewater, MA where they raised three children: David M. Paruti (and wife Jean) now of Yarmouth Port MA and Naples, FL; Attorney Donna M. Paruti (and husband Mark Dugan) of Framingham, MA and Kenneth J. Paruti of Boston, MA who predeceased his parents in 2005. After they raised their family, Mary and Joe travelled extensively throughout the US and Europeincluding several trips to the countries of their heritage: Ireland and Italy. Mary is also survived by her cherished granddaughters and great grandsons: Anne M. Paruti (and husband Mike Lohnes) of Milton, MA; Tricia (Paruti) Dicker, her husband, Greg, and their two sons, Henry and Miles of Milton, MA; and Marybeth (Paruti) McCabe and her husband, Rob, of Somerville, MA. In the 1970's, Mary became a nurse's aide and worked happily in that profession for many years at Brockton Hospital. Both Mary and her husband, Joe, were devout Catholics. Mary was a member of the Massachusetts Catholic Women's Guild and taught CCD at St John's Church in East Bridgewater. After having moved to East Falmouth in 1978, Mary was a member of the Couples' Club at St Anthony's Parish and was their 'sunshine girl', sending cards to parishioners who were sick partly because she had beautiful handwriting via 'the Palmer method' of which she was justly proud. Volunteer work was a big part of Mary's life. At St. Anthony's. Mary volunteered at their Country Fair, Holly Sale, and stuffed pillows to bring to nursing homes and hospitals. In the Falmouth community. Mary made quilts for AIDS babies, knit afghans for the sick, volunteered at the Royal Nursing Home and worked at the Falmouth soup kitchen called 'Around the Table' for many years. Mary's family would like to thank the Caregivers and Staff at Heritage at Falmouth where Mary lived in an apartment for the last 3 1/2 years. Having cancer during the pandemic was difficult, however, the fine staff at Heritage took great care of her, helped her walk outside in the gardens which she loved, and made Mary's last days as comfortable as possible. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20th at St. Anthonys Church, 167 E. Falmouth Highway (Rt. 28), East Falmouth. Burial will follow in St. Anthonys Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to The Staff Fund at Heritage at Falmouth, 140 Ter Heun Dr., Falmouth, MA 02540 or to The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis MA 02601



