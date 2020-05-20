Home

Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Mary K. Boucher Obituary
Mary K. (Dillon) Boucher, 87, of Milford MA & Framingham MA, died Monday (May 18, 2020) at Medway Country Manor Nursing Home in Medway MA. Mary is survived by two sons; Edward Boucher Jr. and his wife Maryanne of Hyannis MA and David W. Boucher of Saugus MA; also her two grandchildren: MaryLou Boucher of Quincy MA and Arthur Boucher of Cotuit MA. Due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions a Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Marys Church in Milford MA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com. for complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 20, 2020
