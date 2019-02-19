|
Mary Louise (Turco) Zicko, 84 of Natick died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after being stricken at home earlier in the week. She was the beloved wife of Robert "Bill" Zicko sharing 60 years of marriage. A Natick resident for 60 years, she was born in Franklin, the daughter of the late Michael and Clotilda (Giancola) Turco. She was a 1951 graduate of Franklin High School. Mary graduated from the Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 and began her career as an operating room nurse at Pondville Hospital. She continued her career as a dedicated recovery room nurse at Framingham Union Hospital for 40 years, retiring in 2005. Mary served as an ongoing advocate and advisor to family and friends regarding medical issues. Mary was an active member of the Framingham Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. She was a member of The Thursday Afternoon Bowling League at Fairway Lanes in Natick for many years. She was creative and enjoyed a variety of artistic and craft activities. Mary was an exceptional cook and baker of delicious desserts. Mary was noted for her sense of humor and fun loving nature, and always enjoyed chatting with family and friends. Mary's gift to her in life was family. She truly cherished her husband, children, siblings, and especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is survived by 2 children, John M. Zicko and his wife Linda of Franklin; Pauline M. Perno and her husband Stephen of Revere; 4 grandchildren, Rachel Zicko, Anthony, Lily and Sophia Perno. She also leaves two devoted sisters, Rose Turco of Franklin and Pauline Medeiros and her husband Frank of Medfield, who worked tirelessly to help her and Bill keep their independence. She is survived by several nephews and nieces including Lea Medeiros who spent time with her Aunt Mary for her last few evenings. She was predeceased by her brother, John E. Turco of Sunnyvale, CA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, February 22 at 1:00 pm, John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St, Natick. Visiting hours are on Friday beginning at 11:00 am prior to the funeral service. Internment at Dell Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to , 501 St Jude's Place, Memphis,TN 38105. The family would like to acknowledge the diligent work of the Med Flight Boston Ground Transport Crew and the Brigham and Women's Cardiac Unit and code reponse teams over the past week. For directions and to sign the online Guest Book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019