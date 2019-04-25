Home

William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church"
Mary Looby Obituary
Mary Killion Looby of Dennisport, formerly of Natick and Mission Hill died suddenly surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Boston, Mary was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Killion. Beloved wife of Peter Looby and loving mother of Kevin Looby, and wife Bronwen, Timothy Looby, and wife Norma, Michael Looby, and wife Stephanie, Daniel Looby, and wife Kim and daughter Maura Mahoney and husband Sean, and Brendan Looby. A devoted Grandmother to 15 grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her siblings, Patricia, Margaret, Michael, James, Peter and Ellen and many loving nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother John and sister Pauline. Mary was a graduate of Mission High School, Class of 1958 and received her RN from Catherine Laboure Nursing School and her BSN from Framingham State. She worked at the Leonard Morse Hospital and the VNA for over 30 years, where she touched many peoples lives. Mary loved traveling and everything Irish. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Marys life on Thursday the 25 th at the Gormley Funeral home at 2055 Centre St in West Roxbury from 4 to 8 PM. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday the 26th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1545 Tremont St. on Mission Hill at 10 AM.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
