Mary Louise Gordon
Mary Louise "Marylu" Gordon, age 70, of Framingham, died, September 29, 2020 at Oak Knoll Heath Care Center, Framingham. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Louise (Deitch) Gordon. Marylu worked as a parking control officer for the Belmont Police Department and for the Lifeline Medical Alert System in Framingham. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed baking and cooking. Marylu is survived by her daughter, Sanmarie Gordon of Framingham, grandson, Jared Gordon-Anderson of Framingham and family dog, Nike. Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham, 53 Beech St., Framingham, MA 01702. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
