Mary M. (DelBene) Morteo, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Salvatore F. Morteo (BPD Ret.). Born in Bostons North End, Mrs. Morteo was the daughter of the late Fedele and Anna DelBene. She is survived by her daughter, Cammy and her partner Steve Flynn of Framingham, her son Al and his wife Rosemary of Dedham, her daughter-in-law Lisa of Norwood, wife of her son the late Albert, Sr. and a brother, Mario DelBene of California. She is the adored grandmother of Nicholas Morteo and his wife Nicole, Michael Morteo and his wife Amanda, Alessandra Morteo, Alyssa Wenstrom and her husband Andrew and Albert Morteo, Jr. She was also the cherished great grandmother of Andrew Wenstrom, Jr. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. She was predeceased by six sisters and six brothers. Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in her name should be made to Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham is assisting with arrangements. Please visit memorial page at www.BoyleBrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 18, 2020