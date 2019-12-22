|
Sister Mary M. Shea, CSJ (Sister Felicite'), in her 77th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late James Thomas and Marjorie (McMillan) Shea and loving sister of the late James Shea. Survived by her cherished niece, Mary Myers, her husband, Joseph Myers, her grandnephew, Joseph Myers, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Agatha School, Milton; St. Mary School, W. Quincy; Immaculate Conception School, Marlboro; Immaculate Conception School, Everett; St. Stephen School, Framingham; and St. Clement School, Somerville; and as Pastoral Minister at St. Mary of Angels Parish in Dorchester. Sister Mary's other ministries included Home Care Coordinator at both Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton and Urban Medical Resource Center, Boston; Youth Service Advisor, Kennedy Center, Boston; Co-Director at the Armed Services YMCA in South Boston; Librarian at Immaculate Conception School, Revere; and Supportive Staff Member for the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brighton. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, December 23, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019