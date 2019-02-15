|
Mary O'Brien passed away Tuesday, February 12th in her home in Natick, MA. She was born as Mary Ellen Leahy in 1923 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mary met her husband, William (Bill) OBrien in Philly, where they were married and started a family in 1948. Mary was the first female ever to work for the Natick Police department. She also worked at Sears and Roebuck, and was a long time support staff member at Pope John Seminary in Weston, MA. Mary loved being with family, especially with her daughter, Maureen, who cared for her for the past 20 years. The two of them would go to every wedding, baptism, bridal shower, birthday, graduation or sporting event of their extended family all over the country. Mary happily danced at her granddaughters wedding at the age of 90 in Seattle, Wa. Maureen Moe passed away just weeks ago. Mary and Bill had five children, Bill (Bennington, VT), Kathleen (and Kelly) Shea of Rochester, NY, Jim (and Colleen) of Spokane, WA, Michael (and Mai) of Natick, MA and Maureen of Natick, Ma. Mary had eight grandchildren. Chris Shea and wife Stacy of Rochester, NY, Meghan Gillespie and husband Mason from Stoneham. MA, Sarah Everitt and husband Pat of Spokane, WA, Katie Gozart and her husband Benjamin of Seattle, WA, Corrina Kelsey and husband Mike from Spokane, WA, Tim O'Brien of Cambridge, MA, Erin O'Brien of Cincinnati, OH, and Mike O'Brien of Natick, MA. Mary also has four great grandchildren, Arianna and Will Everitt of Spokane WA and Liam and Jack Kelsey of Spokane WA. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her sisters, Peggy Guest and Sarah Leahy and her beloved daughter Maureen. Marys sister, Anne and her brother, Jim live in Philadelphia PA. There will be funeral mass held on Monday, February 18 at 10:30am at St. Patricks Church in Natick. Memorial gifts may be made to the Pope John Seminary in Weston, MA or St. Patricks Church Adoration Society The family has entrusted John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760 with funeral arrangements. For further information or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everett funeral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019