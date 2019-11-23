|
Mary Patricia (Griffin) Cantin, 61, of Medway, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Cantin since May 23, 1981. Born in Boston on November 17, 1958, she was the daughter of the late David J. and Mary A. (Kavanagh) Griffin. Mary and her Husband have been a resident of Medway since 1983. She graduated from Wayland High School and earned an Associates Degree in Animal Science from Newbury Junior College. Mary was an avid animal lover and was always surrounded by family pets and adopted ones she took in. Mary worked at Slade Veterinary Hospital and Natick Animal for many years. Mary also ran her own pet care business and bred English Springer Spaniels. Mary enjoyed spending her days with her family, friends and a cup of coffee in hand. She was fond of gardening at home and sitting outside watching the birds. Mary loved to travel to different antique shops around New England and playing arcade games at the local bowling alley. She was always surrounded by her loving animals, especially Aida and Gizmo. Mary was a divot parishi- oner at St. Josephs and involved in the Medway Senior Center. She often took walks around the Fatima Shrine and lighted candles in honor of others. Besides her husband, she is survived by her son David Cantin and his wife Nicole of Swansea, two daughters, Colleen Marie Cantin of Medway and Jessica Cantin and her fianc Garry DeSimone of Holliston, her granddaughter Emma Rose and a sister Barbara Coffey of Marlboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Tuesday, December 3 at Noon at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway located at 59 Oakland Street. A reception after will be held at St. Joseph Center at 145 Holliston Street. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Marys memory to the , 38 Chauncy Street, Suite 700, Boston, MA 02111 - ATTN Erin Murphy (http://main.acsevents.org/goto/jesscantin). Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019