Mary Philomena MacDonald, 100 of Epsom NH Formally of Boston, MA Philomena was born, and raised in Inverness, Nova Scotia, Canada. She became a Naturalized US Citizen on, January 25, 1954, and resided in Boston, Massachusetts until December 2017, when she suffered a stroke, and was transferred to Epsom HealthCare Center, in Epsom, NH where she was closer to family. Philomena worked for the same Boston dentist office her entire career. When she retired, she worked at the Boston Senior Center where she was recognized for her achievements in numerous BSC Newsletters over the years. Philomena was an extremely independent women of her time, and was active in Boston and Inverness Nova Scotia Equestrian circles in the 1950s and 60s. She travel abroad visiting several countries in Europe, Spain, and Belgium. Paris, and Malta were her favorite locations. Philomena will be fondly remembered for her care and dedication to the people at the Boston Senior Center. Philomena is survived by: Nephew John Tumas, his wife, Desiree Tumas of Epsom, NH; Grandniece Ashley Tumas of Barnstead, NH; Grandniece Meghan Tumas of Epsom, NH; Great-grand Niece Camryn Bye of Barnstead, NH. Calling Hours For Philomena will be held Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 from 5-7pm at Advantage Funeral and Cremation, 318 Union Ave., Framingham, MA 01702 a funeral mass will be held at 9 AM Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019 at St. Bridgets Church, 870 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01702. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery Framingham.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019