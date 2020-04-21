|
It is with overwhelming sadness we announce the passing of Mary (Cucinotta) Raneri on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Mary was born in Newton one January 28, 1923 to Santo and Georgina Cucinotta. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Andrew in 1992. She leaves behind her loving and devoted children Maria Russo and her husband Paul of Florida, Joseph and his wife Cathy of Natick and Georgia of Natick. Five Grandchildren Andrew Raneri and his wife Erin, Danielle Raneri, Rachelle Hernandez and her husband Omar, Rachael Hollander and her husband Dan and Monica Danaher and her husband Chris and Nine great grandchildren: Joseph and James Raneri, Michael and Brianna Coppellotti, Grayson and Andrew Danaher, Nicholas and Hayden Hollander and Hendrix Hernandez as well as her beloved sister-in-law Jean Raneri, many nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins. Mary moved to Natick in 1932 and attended Natick High School graduating in 1941. She married Andrew in 1944 and raised her family in her family home and began working at Leonard Morse Hospital when all her children were of school age. Mary was predeceased by her brothers John Lombardo and Domenic Cucinotta, sisters-in-laws Maria Picotto, Giovana Berlinghieri, Stephanie Sciacca, Grace Raneri, Gloria Rocha and Joan Cucinotta. The family would like to thank the staff of Mary Ann Morse Rehabilitation for the comfort and care. Services will be private. To sign guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020