Mary Roby 84, died Monday July 27, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Quincy Ma on July 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Aurie Hudson. She attended schools in Quincy MA, and later graduated from Bates College in 1958. She worked as an engineer for Raytheon and a purchasing agent for Polaroid prior to her retirement. She was a loving mother, raising three boys as well as being an active member of Edward's Church in Framingham, MA. Her love for music and singing led her to be a member of a band with friends from church called "the decision". A very social and outgoing woman, she leaves behind many friends. Mary was a longtime resident of both Framingham Ma and Crane Mo. She is predeceased by her husbands Roger P Adair Jr. And Charles M Roby. She is also predeceased by sons Roger P Adair III, Samuel Roby, and her daughter, Carmen Bombard. She leaves behind sons, John Adair and his wife Louise of Millis, MA, Fred Adair and his wife Fran of Holliston, MA, and Michael Roby and his wife Carol of Dayville, CT., daughter Nancy Trunzer and her husband Jurgen of West Boylston Ma, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday August 22nd at 9:00 am outdoors at Edward's Church 39 Edwards St. Framingham, MA. Mataresefuneral.com
.