Mary T. (McLellan) Colonna 90, of Franklin and Framingham passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, MA from complications due to the Covid19 virus. She was the wife of the late Albert M. Colonna who passed away in 2011. They were happily married for 61 years. Mary was born and raised in Framingham. She was the daughter of Neil and Mary (Morrisey) McLellan. After graduating from Framingham High School (Class of 1947), Mary began her career at Lifetime Stainless Steel Corporation. From there she went to work at Jordan Marsh and finally was manager of housekeeping at the Fonda del Coro in Framingham. Her greatest joy in life centered around her family whether it be large family dinners or accompanying her children and grandchildren to their activities. Mary also found great joy jumping into the car with her husband Al and taking drives to nowhere, enjoying a nice meal on the road and returning later. They enjoyed their times in Wells, Maine and never passed up a good yard sale. In her 61 years of marriage, Mary and Al spent very little time apart. If you saw one you saw the other. They were truly each others best friend. They will be reunited in Bourne National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20th. Mary leaves behind her children, James Colonna and his wife Laine of Franklin and Mary Frances Satko and her husband James of Westford. She was known as Gram to Kristen Colonna and her boyfriend Mike of North Attleboro, Melanie Walker and her husband Matthew of Bellingham, and Katie Satko of Brookline. She was also GG to her great granddaughters Abigail, Olivia, Kayla and Riley all of Bellingham. Mary is survived by her brother Neil of California along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved sisters Joan Dolan of Lowell, Rita McLellan of Lowell, and Eileen McLellan Buttner of Sudbury. Marys family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the staff at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Wrentham who did an outstanding job taking care of Mom for the last 9 months. Due to current health guidelines, family and friends will hopefully gather at a later date. On June 9, at 9:00 am a live stream Mass will be said at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford, MA. Please use the following link: www.stmarymilford.org/live-streamed-masses In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Marys name to: https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/ Arrangements are by the McCarthy, McKinney and Lawler Funeral home in Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with Marys family, please kindly visit at www.mccarthyfh.com..
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 17, 2020