Mary T. (Marshall) Julian, a long-time resident of Natick, born and raised in Ashland, passed away on September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Louis Julian, devoted mother of Chad of Worcester, Peter and his wife Amanda of Marlborough, loving grandmother of Sophia and Luke Julian, sister of James Marshall of Ashland, Patricia Azus of Miller Place, NY, Kathleen Haynes of Marlborough and the late John Marshall. Daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (OMalley) Marshall. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday September 26th at 11am Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Linus Church 119 Hartford Street Natick at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Friday September 25th from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Mary worked at the Zayre Corporation where she met her husband, Louis. She spent many years working as a waitress at the Chateau de Ville, Juliannas Restaurant, Frannys Place and Station Five Grill in Natick. Her strong work ethic, dedication to the job and no-nonsense demeanor endeared her to her regular customers and helped forge great friendships with her co-workers over the years. Mary had a home in Sagamore Beach Cape Cod where she spent her summers and played host to a large extended family and many great friends. She was an official member of the Sagamore Beach Bums social club. Her door was always open and welcomed everyone. When new friends were introduced over the years they were always welcomed with a hug-it was just her way. Her life was blessed with many loving family and friends all of whom will miss her dearly. For directions or guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.