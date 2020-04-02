|
Mary Virginia (Agrella) Stylos, 87, of Fairhaven, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 27, 2020 after a brief illness, with her loving family at her side."Ginny was the loving wife the late William A. Stylos, to whom she was married for 55 years. Born in Hudson, MA, daughter of the late Daniel and Sophie (Perry) Agrella, she was a graduate of St. Michaels Academy and the Boston City Hospital School of Nursing. Ginny was a registered nurse and worked the majority of her career for HCR Manor Care. She will be sorely missed by her four children, Alexander Stylos and his wife Monique of Freetown, MA, Philip Stylos and his wife Lisa of Olney, MD, Andrea Redmond and her husband Vincent of Ashburn, VA and Thea Masaberg and her husband John of Fayetteville, PA; sister, Kathleen Agrella of Fairhaven; ten adoring grandchildren, Daniel, Perry, Nicholas, William and Jenna Stylos, Sophie and Jane Redmond, Caitlin Masaberg, and Robert and Gregory Fiackos; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Barbara and Ned Hines. In her retirement, Ginny enjoyed playing Mahjong with a number of local groups. She relished any opportunity to host family get-togethers and will be remembered for her kind and loving demeanor and of course her famous pies. Private arrangements will be made at a later date by the Fairhaven Funeral Home, 117 Main St., Fairhaven. For memorial register go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020