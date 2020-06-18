Mary Verdy

Mary (Stamuli) Verdy age92, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Ligor and Margarita (Efthim) Stamuli, Mary was born in Kor, Albania and came with her parents to live in Natick in 1930. She was educated in the Natick Schools and graduated in 1946. She worked as a secretary at Wellesley College, an assembler at New England Instrument Co. and in sales at the Womens View in Natick. She married the late Basil (Bill) Verdy in 1951 and made Framingham her home. She was a loving mother to her son Michael and his wife Dorrie, the late Andrea Verdy Chick and her husband Ron Chick. Also survived by her brother Ted (Karen) Stamuli and her brother-in-law Elias Verdy. She was pre-deceased by her sister-in-law Antoinette Verdy Ekonomy and her husband Bill; and her sister-in-law Mary Helen Verdy. She was loving grandmother to Jayne Chick, great-grandmother to Ashley (John) Steele, Colleen (Nick) Cummings, Elizabeth Belinsky, Brad Belinsky and great-great grandmother to Abigail and Sadie Steele. She also leaves many nieces; nephews; grand nieces and nephews; a second mother to many and special friends she considered her extended family. Mary was a member of the Annunciation Orthodox Church of Natick; she sang in the choir for many years, taught Sunday school and was very active in Vetetima, the Wo- mens Society of the church. Mary loved to read and cook. She was happiest when surrounded by family and friends, she loved to share stories about the Albanian traditions and embraced many new immigrants to Natick and made them her extended family. She was always welcoming and had a smile for everyone; there were no strangers to Mary only friends she had not met. She enjoyed spending time in the summer at the cottage on Cape Cod. She will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service with Covid-19 Restrictions in Dell Park Cemetery, 163 Pond Street, Natick on Saturday, June 20th at 10:30am. Guests are PLEASE required to wear masks at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Orthodox Church of Natick (www. aocnatick.org), Bethany at Home (http://bethanyhealthcare.org) or Natick Visiting Nurses (https://www.nwvna. org). For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.