Mary was born and educated in Newton, graduating from Our Ladys School, class of 1952. After graduation she worked at Raytheon where she met her husband, Charles Wise. They moved to Natick where they lived for 30 years before moving to the Cape where her husband passed away following his retirement. Marys faith sustained her throughout her life. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Hopkinton for many years. She followed Catholic Television and prayed the rosary daily. After retiring, she went on to do volunteer work for many years for the Hopkinton School system, Senior Center, and St. Johns Church. Mary had boundless energy, was a Bocce League member, and a fierce card player. Always active, she loved organizing, helping her children, the Red Sox, Bingo, Bowling and attending church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and Wordscape and refused to pay for help on Candy Crush. Mary took great joy in creating loving holiday memories for her family. She was the daughter of the late Lucas and Concetta (Giacci) Taddeo, and the wife of the late Charles M. Wise who passed in 1996. She is survived by her children, Deborah Grant of N.C., and Arthur Wise and Mimi Wise Auger, both of Hopkinton, MA. Mary is also survived by her sisters Antoinette Piana of Canton, Rita Taddeo of Ludlow, and Rose Taddeo of Newton. Mary was the grandmother of Emily Boutin, Lucas and Jesse Wise, and Abigail Auger, and great grandmother of Joseph Russo, Hazel Lisa Lyon, and Baylee and Tyler Boutin, all of whom she loved and cherished. Mary comes from a large family and was a loving aunt to her many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Frank and Lucas Taddeo of Waltham in 2019, Dora Taddeo of Newton, and Yolanda Ferolito of Watertown. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 25th at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist in Hopkinton MA. All are welcome to attend. Due to Co-vid concerns, a celebration of her life will be postponed until further notice. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com