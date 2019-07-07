|
Maryann L. Collins, 79, a lifelong Hudson resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Framingham Union Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her beloved husband Gary L. Collins. Maryann is also survived by her son, Richard Trumpolt and his wife Elizabeth of Leominster; her siblings, William A. Queen of Isanti, MN and Kathleen I Albotino of Medford, OR; her grand- son, Alexander Trumpolt and his wife Elizabeth; three great-grandchildren, Nico and Mia Venziano and Eva Hinde and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Maryann was born in Marlborough, MA on July 25, 1939, the daughter of the late Anthony and Justina (Colacchio) Queen. She was raised in Hudson, MA and graduated from Hudson High School in the class of 1957. Maryann worked locally as an assem- bler for several companies including Arrow Automotive, Koeler Manufacturing and Hudson Lock Company. Maryann was an avid crafter and enjoyed crocheting and scrapbooking. She also enjoyed country music and spending time at the local beaches. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 12 pm until 1 pm, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 1 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Maryann to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Or , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 7, 2019