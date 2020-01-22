|
MaryAnn T. (Girolamo) Dahlin 61, of Wellesley, died peacefully, Thursday January 16, 2020 at Newton Wellesley Hospital, following a 33-year fight against multiple sclerosis. Born March 28, 1958, in Waltham, a daughter of the late John J. and Phyllis E. (Nelson) Girolamo, she was a former Longtime resident of Waltham, and Millis before moving to Wellesley. She was raised and educated in Waltham, was a 1976 graduate of Waltham High School and then received her associates degree. Until her illness forced her to stop working, she was a lab technician for Dow Chemical. MaryAnn enjoyed cooking, gardening, and all animals. She leaves her two devoted children, Lauren M. Dahlin and Kenneth S. Dahlin both of Franklin, her siblings, Joanne Girolamo of Wareham, Phyllis Lassman and her husband Robert of Franklin, Robert Girolamo of Waltham, Patrick Girolamo of Wrentham, Elaine Girolamo of Blackstone, Frank Girolamo and his wife Laura of Stoughton, Deanna Girolamo of Franklin and Donna Doucette of Ayer. She was the former wife of Scott W. Dahlin. Also surviving is her cherished grandson Joseph L. Ciesluk and many nieces & nephews. MaryAnn was predeceased by loved ones. John A. Girolamo, Rene Doucette and Keith Doucette. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours Saturday Jan. 25th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Franklin, from 2-4PM. Her interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Greater New England Multiple Sclerosis Society 101A First Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020