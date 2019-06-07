MaryEllen York Rogers, 72, a longtime resident of Framingham passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 surrounded by close friends and family. Known to everyone as Mame, she was born in Watertown, the 9th of 10 children to the late Robert & Mary (Conlon) York. Mame attended Mt. Trinity Academy and graduated from Regis College in 1968. After working as a teacher for many years she went on to her true calling, raising her family. She was an amazing painter, avid reader, lover of all animals, and always found solace spending time near the ocean in Green Harbor and Cape Cod. Most often, Mame could be found at the kitchen table with a cup of tea, a sympathetic ear and words of wisdom for nieces, nephews, and all of her childrens friends. She was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage, her Watertown roots, Boston College Hockey, and the large and boisterous clan of relatives and friends she surrounded herself with. Always the matriarch, Mame is survived by her children, Kate Coppins & her husband Bobby of Reading, Meri Greene & her husband Tom of Sudbury, Drew & his wife Lindsay of Medfield, and Matthew & his wife Kristen of Millis. She was affectionately known as Mamoh to her grandchildren Connor, Peyton, Owen, Sara, Julianne, Myles, Tenley, Emma, Elizabeth and Colin. Dear sister of Robert, John, Jeremiah, and William York, Eileen Hogan and Sister-in-law Janice Rogers. Mame is survived by her best friend and companion Jack Gurry, her former husband Drew Rogers, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Ann McNamara, Sara Tracy, Pauline Hennessy, and Peter York. Family and friends will honor and remember Mames life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Sunday, June 9th from 1-5 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bridget s Church, 830 Worcester Rd. (Rt. 9 E) on Monday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Mame s name to the Williams Syndrome Association, www.williams-syndrome.org. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary