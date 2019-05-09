|
MaryJane (Bomengen) Ward in Medway formerly of Ashland May 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Roy W. and Barbara (Furbush) Bomengen. Beloved wife of the late Fred Martin Ward. Devoted mother of Michael F. Ward and his wife Christine of Hampton Falls, NH, Kellie J. Cassidy of Medway, Timothy M. Ward and his wife Kelley of Medway, Kathleen J. Yurewicz and her husband Stephen of Natick. Loving sister of Jon A. Bomengen and his wife Barbara of Manahawkin, NJ, Martha B. Ellis of Holliston, Rachel B. Bartlett and her husband Bob of Westmoreland, NH and Claudia B. Lauze and her husband Roger of Berlin. Grandmother of Brooke, Johannah, Ryan, Kevin, Jackson, Nicholas, Charlotte, Dakota, Benjamin, and the late Grace Ward. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Thursday, May 9th from 4-8 pm in the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street at NATICK COMMON, Natick. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church 151 Village Street Medway at 11am on Friday, May 10th. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. MaryJane was a 1960 Graduate of Ashland High and John Robert Powers School and longtime employee of Continental Fire Trucks and Carbones Restaurant in Hopkinton. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, crosswords and sudoku. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of MaryJane may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For directions and guest book please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 9, 2019