Matthew Paul Grigas, 60, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Francis and E. Therese Grigas. Matt graduated from Ashland High in 1978. He went on to UMASS Amherst (B.S.) and Babson College (MBA). He leaves his wife and best friend, Denise (Poole) Grigas and his beloved children, John and Robert Grigas of Millbury, and Erica Grigas of Hudson. He is also survived by his brothers Stephen Grigas and his wife Nancy of Millbury and Mark Grigas of Ashland; his sisters Michelle Lord and her husband Hambleton of Cambridge, and Melanie Ferguson and her husband Patrick of Holden. He is survived by his aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, and very dear friends and other family members. Matt was a devoted father who loved spending time with his family on Cape Cod, hiking, biking, and skiing with them. He could start a conversation with just about anyone. He dedicated countless hours supporting his son John in the Special Olympics as a ski coach for many years. Matt served on the Millbury Finance Committee in 2008 and 2009 and was an active member of Gods Grace Bible Church. Matt loved to run his entire life. He enjoyed light 10+ mile runs across town several times a week; was a member of Central Mass Striders (CMS) and has completed many road races and marathons over the years. Family and friends will honor and remember Matts life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 1st from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, March 2nd at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery, Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Special Olympics at www.special olympics.org. Please visit Matts tribute at: www.mulhane.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020