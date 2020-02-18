Home

Matthew W. Lodi, 46 of Marlborough died at his home after a brief illness. Matt was born and raised in Marlborough. The loving son of William and Joanne (Benedetto) Lodi. He graduated from Algonquin High School. He was a Chef at Marlborough Country Club for many years, jack of all trades and was known for being a loving person with a big heart. Matt is survived by his mother, Joanne Lodi of Marlborough; his father Bill Lodi and his partner Jeannine LaPan of Uxbridge; his sister, Beth Sylvia of New Bedford and brother Drew Lodi of Marlboro; 2 nephews, Zachary Lodi of New Bedford, Kamron Dowlatabadi and his wife Chanel of HI; a niece, Lily Dowlatabadi of Germany; 3 aunts Camille Duridas of Clinton, Marilyn Borowski of Marlborough and Elaine Cahill of Sutton and an uncle, Nicholas Benedetto of Marlborough. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Mary and Seymore Benedetto and Catherine Lodi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. in St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 20 from 6-8 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main St, Marlborough, MA. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.short androwefuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020
