|
|
Maureen A. (deBettencourt) Harabalja, 82, of Natick and formerly of Oak Bluffs, Marthas Vineyard, died December 2, 2019. Devoted wife of 53 years to Etore Harabalja. Loving sister of Thomas deBettencourt of California, John deBettencourt and his wife Edel of California, her twin Eileen Tierney of Connecticut, Theresa Venoitte of Florida, Kathleen deBettencourt of Vermont and the late Anne Clougherty, Rosemary Garvey, William Bink deBettencourt, Jr., and Gerard deBettencourt. Daughter of the late William, Sr. and Mary (Connor) deBettencourt. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Maureen was generous, kind-hearted and loved by family, friends and neighbors. She was a self-employed beautician for many years and enjoyed sailing excursions with her husband and friends off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Tuesday, December 10th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt 135), Natick, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, December 9th from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Private Interment at a later date, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marthas Vineyard. Maureens family would like to thank all the staff at Eliot Center for their care and kindness shown to Maureen during the past 2 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Activities Fund at Eliot Center for Health & Rehabilitation, 168 West Central Street, Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019